HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP)— Gov. Tom Wolf says he is now in favor of legalizing marijuana for recreational use in Pennsylvania, and is asking lawmakers to consider it.
Wolf's announcement Wednesday advances his position from last December, when he signaled that he was open to taking a look at it as it gathered popularity and momentum, particularly in bordering states. Before last winter, he had dismissed the idea.
Wolf, a Democrat, made the announcement while releasing a report from Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's statewide listening tour on legalizing marijuana.
Today I'm with Lt. Gov. @JohnFetterman to call for legalization of recreational marijuana in PA.— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) September 25, 2019
John traveled to all 67 counties to find out what Pennsylvanians think about legalizing recreational marijuana, and many want legalization. pic.twitter.com/Re86OInfEL
Wolf has long supported decriminalizing the possession of small amounts of marijuana, although the Legislature hasn't passed legislation to that effect, and he signed legislation in 2016 creating Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program.
He also wants lawmakers to allow the expungement of past convictions of non-violent and small marijuana-related crimes.
