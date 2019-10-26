PITTSBURGH - Officials with the North Hills school district are waiting for the state to OK a request for Flexible Instruction Days that would allow students to do classwork at home during snow days, according to TribLive.com.
The program is already in place in the Seneca Valley and Elizabeth-Forward school districts. North Hills school officials said the Board of Education had already approved a request to apply for the change.
As many as five Flexible Instruction Days would replace snow days or other unplanned school closings if North Hills is accepted into the program, TribLive.com reports. Students would complete classwork at home and that would count as a school day, meaning there not have to be a make-up.
