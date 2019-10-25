PITTSBURGH - Sharena Nancy has been charged with homicide two months after she allegedly kidnaped 2-year-old Nalani Johnson and abandoned her in a park.
Nalani was abducted in Penn Hills on Aug. 31 and her body was discovered on Sept. 4 in Pine Ridge Park in Indiana County.
The coroner has determined that Nalani's manner of death was homicide.
Nancy is now charged with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse on top of her previous charges of kidnapping a minor, concealing the whereabouts of a child and interference with custody of children.
This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for the latest details as they become available.
