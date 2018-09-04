North Side woman creates temporary fix for flooding issue

PITTSBURGH - A North Side homeowner is taking matters into her own hands after dealing with water running into her home.
Jennifer Nuttall created a makeshift drainage system using tarps in her backyard after water began leaking from the hillside above her home.
She called the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority for help but said a week later she was still waiting.
The water started flowing faster into her backyard and basement last weekend, leading to the temporary solution.
How the PWSA is handling the situation on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: List of schools dismissing early due to heat
- Man killed in shooting that sent bullet into bar, injuring woman
- Colin Kaepernick face of Nike’s 30th anniversary ‘Just Do It’ ad campaign
- VIDEO: Dog killed in program for prison inmates
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}