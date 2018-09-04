PITTSBURGH - A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning outside a bar in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood, police said.
Investigators said the man was shot when another man fired at him shortly after 2 a.m. outside Lady Di's on Frankstown Avenue.
The woman was inside the bar and was shot in the leg when a bullet went through the bar, police said.
Both victims were taken to hospitals. The man was listed in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.
