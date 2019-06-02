PITTSBURGH - The SkyVue Apartments in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood were evacuated Sunday afternoon after an electrical fire.
A Channel 11 crew at the scene saw smoke coming out of the garage below the apartments in the 3300 block of Forbes Avenue. That's where we're told the fire started.
Traffic reopened on Forbes Avenue after an electrical fire at the Skyvue Apartments. Firefighters tell us evacuated residents will be allowed back inside soon. https://t.co/ZvcZ8OV5F1— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) June 2, 2019
People who live there said that the fire alarms didn't go off all at once. As smoke rose through the building, they began activating, so people on the top floor had no idea what was happening.
Channel 11 was also told Duquesne Light needed to do de-energizing the building.
Traffic has reopened along Forbes Avenue, but it's slow-going because only one lane is open at Craft Avenue/
Firefighters said residents were allowed to go back inside to get their things, but they must stay somewhere else at least for the night.
