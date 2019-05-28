Woman pleads guilty to strangling boyfriend's toddler daughter

PITTSBURGH - A local woman has pleaded guilty in the 2018 death of a 23-month-old girl in Clairton.
Deasha Ringgold was charged with homicide and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the death of Aubree Sherrell.
As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped one of the charges and agreed to a sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison.
Ringgold was dating Sherrell's father and was babysitting her the day she died.
