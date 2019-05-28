  • Woman pleads guilty to strangling boyfriend's toddler daughter

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A local woman has pleaded guilty in the 2018 death of a 23-month-old girl in Clairton.

    Deasha Ringgold was charged with homicide and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the death of Aubree Sherrell.

    >>PREVIOUS STORY: Woman accused of killing toddler taken into custody

    As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped one of the charges and agreed to a sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison.

    Ringgold was dating Sherrell's father and was babysitting her the day she died. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories