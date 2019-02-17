OAKMONT, Pa. - The Oakmont Bakery's new location might be a little too popular.
The grand opening was held last week on Third Street.
The increased traffic has led to illegal parking near the store and illegal left turns onto Third Street.
The Oakmnont Borough manager told our news partners at TribLIVE.com that PennDOT engineers are looking to fix the traffic troubles.
