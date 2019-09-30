OCEAN CITY, Md. - A big gathering of car enthusiasts in coastal Maryland prompts a resort town’s mayor to insist there won’t be a repeat next year.
Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan tells The Daily Times of Salisbury on Sunday that thousands of visiting fans raised havoc, disrupted lives and defied law officers.
Ocean City Police spokeswoman Ashley Miller says a crowd of about 200 people was ordered to disperse Saturday afternoon before officers unleashed pepper spray. Police said the crowd responded by throwing rocks and bottles.
The driver of a BMW burning rubber on a town road hit members of a watching crowd before speeding away Friday night.
The H2O International car event moved from Ocean City to Atlantic City, New Jersey, two years ago, but enthusiasts have returned to the Maryland coast.
TRENDING NOW:
- Escaped Ohio inmate spotted in Westmoreland County arrested in North Carolina
- Fire burns at warehouse once home to nightclubs in Strip District
- Don't feed pets Performance Dog raw food, FDA warns amid salmonella, listeria fears
- VIDEO: Pitt basketball player Kyla Nelson opens up after being diagnosed with cancer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}