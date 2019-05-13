PITTSBURGH - A Millvale Police officer is being credited with saving the life of a newborn baby on Mother’s Day.
Police Chief Timothy Komorowksi Sr. told Channel 11 officers were called to a BP gas station just after 7 a.m. Sunday. He said a family was heading to the hospital, but had to pull over in the parking lot along Evergreen Road as the 33-year-old mother started giving birth.
Police said the newborn baby had stopped breathing and as officers arrived, the father was attempting CPR.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Chief Komorowski Sr. said Officer Zachary Potetz jumped in, clearing the child’s airway and performing CPR until paramedics could get on scene.
Police said the child started breathing once inside an ambulance, and both the child and mother were taken to West Penn Hospital.
Stick with Channel 11 for updates on this story, and hear from the quick-thinking officer on Channel 11 News at 6.
TRENDING NOW:
- Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dies at 97
- Priest on leave, accused of inappropriate contact with women
- Dennis Rodman accused of helping steal 400-pound crystal, clothes from yoga studio
- VIDEO: Florida man racks up $30K in fines for tall grass, could lose home
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}