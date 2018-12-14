  • Officer, suspect dead after traffic stop leads to foot chase, shooting

    ATLANTA (AP) -- Authorities say a Georgia police officer and a suspect have both died after a traffic stop led to a foot chase and shooting.

    According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution , DeKalb County police Chief James Conroy said at a news conference that the unidentified officer and suspect died at an Atlanta hospital following the shooting Thursday evening just east of Atlanta.

    A police dog was also shot and was listed in critical condition.

    Maj. Jerry Lewis Jr. says the shooting followed a traffic stop. He says the suspect tried to flee and the DeKalb County officer pursued. He says the suspect then shot the officer and the K-9 officer, prompting responding officers to shoot the suspect.

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

