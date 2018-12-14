Officer, suspect dead after traffic stop leads to foot chase, shooting

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution , DeKalb County police Chief James Conroy said at a news conference that the unidentified officer and suspect died at an Atlanta hospital following the shooting Thursday evening just east of Atlanta.
A police dog was also shot and was listed in critical condition.
Maj. Jerry Lewis Jr. says the shooting followed a traffic stop. He says the suspect tried to flee and the DeKalb County officer pursued. He says the suspect then shot the officer and the K-9 officer, prompting responding officers to shoot the suspect.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.
