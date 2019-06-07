PITTSBURGH - Transportation Security Administration officials said a man was caught with a small gun Thursday at Pittsburgh International Airport.
TSA officials said the man was from Ohio, and he was caught with a small .38-caliber derringer.
TSA officials said the gun was spotted at a security checkpoint.
