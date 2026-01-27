Person stabbed at apartment building in New Brighton

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — A person was stabbed at an apartment building in New Brighton on Monday.

Beaver County dispatchers said police officers and medics were called to Brightwood Manor Apartments on Third Avenue at 6:41 p.m.

A man who had been stabbed was taken to a hospital by medics, dispatchers say.

Channel 11 has reached out to the New Brighton Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group