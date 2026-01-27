Superintendents planning for students’ return to classrooms amid severe winter weather

While many students remain learning from home, superintendents across Western Pennsylvania are already planning for what happens when students return to classrooms amid extreme cold.

For one family on Pittsburgh’s North Side, a day off from school meant sledding and time together.

“It’s been an easier couple of snow days,” one parent said.

But parents of a four-year-old and 12-year-old told Channel 11 they are concerned about student safety once in-person learning resumes, especially with dangerously low temperatures.

“That’s going to be tough,” said parent Jeni Hergenreder. “In some ways, I’d rather them be home that day.”

Superintendents say decisions hinge on more than just snow totals.

Butler Area School District Superintendent Brian White Jr. said temperature timing is critical.

“I look at the forecast hour by hour,” White said. “What you’re trying to time out is how long students are realistically going to be at the bus stop.”

White said students typically wait about 10 minutes for buses, but icy conditions and delays could significantly extend that time, increasing safety concerns.

“It’s not fun to close school because families are counting on you,” White said. “But you don’t want to put anyone in harm’s way.”

Parents say they understand the challenge, even if it is frustrating.

“I feel for the people who make those decisions,” said parent Peter Kurzweg. “What if a kid gets frostbite? There are kids in vulnerable situations.”

Many districts have opted for remote learning during the cold snap, but schools are limited to five flexible instruction days, with several districts already nearing that limit.

