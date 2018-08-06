COLUMBUS - Ohio State University will make its decision on football head coach Urban Meyer within the next two weeks.
Sunday, the school announced the formation of a group that will look into how Meyer handled allegations an assistant coach abused his wife and that he knew about it.
According to our sister station WHIO-TV, university representatives revealed who is leading the investigation, how long it's expected to last and who will decide what to do with the results.
Meyer was placed on leave Wednesday.
He released a statement Friday that he followed protocol, but admitted mishandling questions from the media about the situation.
The group making the decision about Meyer's future consists of a former U.S. deputy attorney general, former U.S. attorney and current university trustees, among others, according to our sister station WHIO-TV.
A full investigation is also being launched.
An interim coach started working with the team Friday morning.
