PENN HILLS, Pa. - A water main break has left about 100 customers in Penn Hills without water service Monday morning, officials said.
The break in an 8-inch line was reported shortly before 4 a.m. along the berm of Rodi Road.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is following repairs for Channel 11 News at Noon.
Crews from Wilkinsburg-Penn Joint Water Authority estimate water service should be restored by early afternoon, but work will likely continue until about 4 p.m.
One lane of Rodi Road near the Giant Eagle is closed while repairs are being made.
After the break was reported and the water was turned off, crews from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation salted the road because of icing concerns.
