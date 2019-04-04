  • Operations to resume at U.S. Postal facility following mercury spill

    WARRENDALE, Pa. - Operations will resume at a U.S. Postal Service distribution center in Warrendale on Saturday after a mercury spill.

    According to a release, retail and window operations, which are normally closed on weekends, will resume Monday.

    The Pittsburgh Network Distribution Center (NDC) and retail office were closed due to a trace leakage of package that contained mercury, according to the U.S. Postal Service. Mailing mercury is against U.S.P.S. regulations.

    Any customer with concerns about a package can call 1-800-ASK-USPS.

