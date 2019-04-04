WARRENDALE, Pa. - Operations will resume at a U.S. Postal Service distribution center in Warrendale on Saturday after a mercury spill.
According to a release, retail and window operations, which are normally closed on weekends, will resume Monday.
The Pittsburgh Network Distribution Center (NDC) and retail office were closed due to a trace leakage of package that contained mercury, according to the U.S. Postal Service. Mailing mercury is against U.S.P.S. regulations.
Any customer with concerns about a package can call 1-800-ASK-USPS.
TRENDING NOW:
- School, nonprofit pack up lunch leftovers for weekend meals
- Woman buys total inventory of closing Payless shoe store, donates to flood victims
- Frozen ready-to-eat beef patties recalled due to possible plastic contamination
- VIDEO: Bolt cutters, acid, a blender: Man charged with torture killing of missing 8-year-old son
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}