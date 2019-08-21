  • Osprey nest moved to new home from power line

    Updated:

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - A pair of osprey or sea hawks built a nest on a power line in the McKeesport area and now that nest has been successfully moved.

    A Duquesne Light spokesperson told our news partners at TribLIVE.com they were afraid it could create problems not just for customers, but also for the birds.

    With the help of the Pennsylvania Game Commission and Erie Bird Observatory, a new nest pole was built.

    It can be seen from the McKees Point Trailhead.

