Researchers say they’re seeing a growing number of great white sharks off the coast of North Carolina’s Outer Banks.
The Raleigh News & Observer reports that four sharks with tracking devices have “pinged” in recent days. The sharks are being tracked by researchers with the organization Ocearch.
Related Headlines
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The organization said on Twitter that a shark named Ironbound was among the sharks that were traveling near the Outer Banks community of Corolla and moving down the coast toward Rodanthe.
Ironbound is a 12-foot, 4-inch male great white that weighs about 1,000 pounds. The organization is tracking three other male great white sharks between 10 and 12 feet in length.
Great white sharks are known to swim off the southeastern United States coast in the winter
TRENDING NOW:
- Homicide charges filed against woman who allegedly kidnapped Nalani Johnson
- 'He lied to me constantly.' Man charged in underweight son's death speaks to Channel 11
- 29-page letter left by man who shot himself, burned down garage leads to woman's arrest
- VIDEO: Cashless tolling, new rates go into effect Sunday on parts of Pennsylvania Turnpike
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}