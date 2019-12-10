CORAOPOLIS, Pa. - The owner of a used car dealership is accused of selling a car that wasn’t what it appeared to be.
Peter Lyle Jr., who owns A&L Auto Sales in Coraopolis, is being charged with several crimes, including business fraud.
In October, a 19-year-old Finleyville woman went to state police with suspicions that her newly purchased car had not been inspected – as Lyle had claimed.
State police told Channel 11 Lyle sold her the car off Craig’s List and lied about its road worthiness. The state inspection sticker was a fake, and the car’s emission sticker was also phony.
Lyle’s father said that state police got it wrong – his son runs a legal and law-abiding used car business. He also said that when the buyer complained about her car, Lyle refunded her money and cost of repairs in full.
According to police documents, Lyle knowingly sold a car that had not been inspected and could have put the driver in danger.
The investigation continues into if Lyle sold other vehicle that had faked safety inspections.
