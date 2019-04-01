Oxygen tank explosion causes fire that sends 2 people, firefighter to the hospital

PITTSBURGH - Two people and a firefighter were taken to the hospital after a fire in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood.
According to people living on Lucina Avenue, a woman was sitting on her porch when another neighbor went across the street and pulled her over to his house. Moments later, an oxygen tank exploded.
We're talking to the fire chief and neighbors to get more information, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
Neighbor: Homeowner got out of the house before an oxygen tank exploded. Neighbor across the street helped her get off her porch moments before the explosion #wpxi— Damany (@DamanyLEWIS) April 1, 2019
