  Oxygen tank explosion causes fire that sends 2 people, firefighter to the hospital

    PITTSBURGH - Two people and a firefighter were taken to the hospital after a fire in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood.

    According to people living on Lucina Avenue, a woman was sitting on her porch when another neighbor went across the street and pulled her over to his house. Moments later, an oxygen tank exploded.

