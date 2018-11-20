Pa. attorney general looking at sex abuse reform efforts that have stalled

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Attorney General is looking at sex abuse reform efforts that have stalled.
The grand jury recommendations to overhaul the state's statute of limitations law met its final defeat last week in Harrisburg.
"The truth is there were thousands of child victims. The truth is there was systematic cover-up by bishops and other church leaders here in Pennsylvania," said Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
