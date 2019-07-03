CARMICHAELS, Pa. - Officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Health issued a cease and desist order to AGRiMED Industries of PA, LLC to stop harvesting, cutting or destroying marijuana plants without a department inspector present at the company's facility.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Greene County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Health officials said a surprise inspection found a number of violations. Officials said during the inspection, AGRiMED was not able to produce records showing how or when employees destroyed mature marijuana plants. Additionally, health officials said the company could not provide security camera footage of the destruction of the plants because the camers were often not working.
The agency said plants that reach maturity and are not processed must either be harvested, trimmed or destroyed.
The cease and desist order states the company will be allowed to cultivate marijuana plants, but they are forbidden from removing anything from the plants outside the presence of a department inspector. Furthermore, the company is not allowed to turn off security equipment at any time without getting the okay from health officials.
TRENDING NOW:
- Investigators need help identifying abandoned toddler, finding her family
- Pa. native dies of flesh-eating bacteria after a fall on Gulf Coast beach
- UPMC reports 12 cases of MRSA at Children's Hospital NICU
- VIDEO: Man sues Hardee's, says civil rights violated when he wasn't given enough hash browns
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}