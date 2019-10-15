0 Pa. senators introduce bill to legalize recreational marijuana

HARRISBURG - Two Pennsylvania state senators have introduced a new bill to legalize recreational marijuana for adults.

SB 350 would allow anyone who is at least 21 years old to consume cannabis, according to Sen. Daylin Leach's website.

The bill also says the use of marijuana in public would be generally prohibited, but that use lounges would allow consumption on their property.

Click here to read more about the bill and what it would mean for the state

RELATED:

Last month, Governor Tom Wolf said he was in favor of legalizing marijuana for recreational use, saying most of the state's residents support it and the state has a wealth of knowledge from the experience in other states to guide the new effort.

Eleven states have legalized recreational marijuana. Wolf would like Pennsylvania to be the 12th.

Wolf's announcement advances his position from last December, when he signaled that he was open to taking a look at it as it gathered popularity and momentum, in particular in bordering New Jersey and New York.

Before last winter, Wolf had dismissed the idea, saying that Pennsylvania was not ready yet.

Public opinion polls in Pennsylvania have shown a majority of those asked were in favor of legalizing marijuana, as did a report released Wednesday from Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's statewide listening tour on legalizing marijuana.

According to the report, the legalization of recreational marijuana has the support of 90 percent of people in Allegheny County, 86 percent in Beaver and Butler counties, 74 percent in Fayette County and 87 percent in Centre County. (CLICK HERE for the full report.)

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.