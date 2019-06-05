0 Pa. woman dies at Dominican Republic resort, 5 days before Maryland couple died there too

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - There is a mystery in paradise after a Pennsylvania woman was found dead in a hotel in the Dominican Republic.

"What we thought was a freak event, now we don't know," said Jay McDonald, a spokesperson for the family of Miranda Schaup-Werner.

Werner flew to the Dominican Republic to celebrate her ninth wedding anniversary, and when she and her husband had checked in, they went straight to their room and began to relax. Werner even had a drink from the mini-bar.

"At one point, she was sitting there happily smiling and taking pictures and the next moment she was in acute pain and called out for Dan and she collapsed," McDonald said.

Her husband, who is a doctor, performed CPR, but he couldn't save her.

Her family said her lungs filled with fluid and her heart stopped.

"That's not something that we were aware of prior and we really want an independent medical review here in the states," McDonald said.

He did say she had a heart issue 15 years ago, but doctors then gave her a clean bill of health.

"She was a very sweet person and at 41, had a lot of life ahead of her and we miss her," McDonald said.

Five days after Werner's death, another hotel at the same resort saw two more American tourists die. The couple was from Maryland.

According to NBC News, they died in the same way.

All of the deaths are under investigation and right now, there's no indication any of them are connected.

