PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for three men who robbed Pamela's Diner in the Strip District at gunpoint Sunday morning.
The three armed men entered the restaurant around 5 a.m., according to police.
Police said an employee was tied up during the robbery, but did not suffer any major injuries.
The suspects then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
No one was injured.
Police are still investigating and the search continues for the suspects.
TRENDING NOW:
- 13-year-old girl beheaded after seeing grandmother killed in Alabama cemetery
- Applebee's waitress stabbed after brushing up against diner's leg, police say
- 'See ya later, suckas!' Family writes unique obituary for 5-year-old cancer victim
- VIDEO: Miniature horse rescued from rooftop
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}