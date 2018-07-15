  • Pamela's Diner in Strip District robbed at gunpoint

    PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for three men who robbed Pamela's Diner in the Strip District at gunpoint Sunday morning.

    The three armed men entered the restaurant around 5 a.m., according to police. 

    Police said an employee was tied up during the robbery, but did not suffer any major injuries.

    The suspects then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

    No one was injured.

    Police are still investigating and the search continues for the suspects.

