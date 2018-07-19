Panel looking at ways to protect local elections from hackers

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh is playing a big role in the focus to improve cybersecurity across the country.
Former U.S. Attorney David Hickton has been on the forefront of the issue.
Four years ago, he went after members of the Chinese military for hacking U.S. companies, and now he runs the University of Pittsburgh Institute for Cyber Law.
"Make no mistake about it, we are under assault here and it is a huge mistake to cast doubt on the fact that the Russians interfered in our election. There is no doubt about that," Hickton said."
