Parade marches through Pittsburgh to honor veterans

Pittsburgh honored its veterans with the 99th annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday.
Military vehicles, troops in uniform and high school bands joined the morning procession, which wound through downtown.
Spectators waved American Flags and cheered as veterans from every military branch walked by.
