HOMESTEAD, Pa. - There are concerns about registered sex offenders who live in a group home near two local schools and a park.
Click here to find out if registered sex offenders are living in your neighborhood
The group home has been around since 2012.
Only On 11, what the mayor says she and police have tried to do for a while to change that.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'The Office' themed pop-up bar heading to Pittsburgh
- First accumulating snow of season possible this week
- 2 former inmates hired by Lt. Gov. Fetterman after life-sentences commuted
- RAW: Police investigating replica dollar bills circulating in the Pittsburgh area
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}