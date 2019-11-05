  • Parents concerned about registered sex offenders living near 2 schools, park

    Updated:

    HOMESTEAD, Pa. - There are concerns about registered sex offenders who live in a group home near two local schools and a park.

    Click here to find out if registered sex offenders are living in your neighborhood

    The group home has been around since 2012.

    Only On 11, what the mayor says she and police have tried to do for a while to change that. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories