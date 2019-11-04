There are 17 ZIP codes in the Pittsburgh region with more than 10 percent of households earning more than $200,000. There are seven that top 20 percent.
>>PHOTOS: The wealthiest zip codes in southwestern Pennsylvania.
The Business Times looked at the most recent available Census data for ZIP codes with populations above 2,500.
Do you live in one of the region's wealthiest communities? Well, if you live in the North or South Hills or the city's core, the answer might be yes.
- 15367 – Venetia
- 15090 – Wexford
- 15241 – Upper St. Clair
- 15238 – O’Hara, Blawnox, Harmar, Fox Chapel
- 15222 – Pittsburgh (Central Business District, Strip District)
See the full list of the top 50 in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
