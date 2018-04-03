Parents in Penn Hills can be fined for child's bullying

Parents can now be held responsible if their child is caught bullying.
Penn Hills Borough Council unanimously approved a new ordinance that would allow for parents to be fined up to $600 plus court costs if they fail to resolve a bullying situation within 90 days.
If the parent could not afford the fine, they would be required to do community service.
The ordinance applies to any child under 18 years old.
Channel 11's Gordon Loesch is getting reaction to the new ordinance, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
