Parents outraged over racist social media post allegedly made by high school student

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. - A social media post allegedly made by a Thomas Jefferson High School student has outraged West Jefferson Hills parents.
The post discussed at a recent school board meeting included racist language and a threat to hang an African-American student.
The West Jefferson Hills School District put out a statement about the incident:
The West Jefferson Hills School District is aware of an inappropriate, racially offensive social media post by one of our high school students. Parents of the alleged individual as well as the victim have been notified, and we are working with local law enforcement. This incident is not reflective of our core values, and we have taken the appropriate actions according to our discipline policy.
