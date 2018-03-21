  • Parents, teachers upset about late calls for school delays, closings

    Updated:

    It took some districts in our area a while to make a decision on school delays and cancellations, while conditions were steadily changing.

    Channel 11 received several calls and messages from upset parents and teachers about the inconvenience.

    Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., we're focusing on three districts in Allegheny County and working to find out what calls were made, when and how they make their decisions. 

