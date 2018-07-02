  • Parishioners react to allegations against local priest

    UNIONTOWN, Pa. - A Fayette County priest has been removed from his job in the church.

    Father James Clark was parochial vicar of St. Mary, St. John the Evangelist, St. Therese, Little Flower of Jesus, St. Joseph Parishes in Uniontown and chaplain of Uniontown Hospital.

    The allegations are from five decades ago, before he became a priest and was working as a janitor.

    Channel 11's Cara Sapida is looking into the allegations and why the Catholic Diocese released him in just one day.

