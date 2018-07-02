Parishioners react to allegations against local priest

UNIONTOWN, Pa. - A Fayette County priest has been removed from his job in the church.
Father James Clark was parochial vicar of St. Mary, St. John the Evangelist, St. Therese, Little Flower of Jesus, St. Joseph Parishes in Uniontown and chaplain of Uniontown Hospital.
Related Headlines
What parishioners are saying about him, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Greensburg diocese removes priest from assignments after allegation surfaces
The allegations are from five decades ago, before he became a priest and was working as a janitor.
Channel 11's Cara Sapida is looking into the allegations and why the Catholic Diocese released him in just one day.
TRENDING NOW:
- Lawsuit filed over unrelated incident involving officer who killed Antwon Rose
- Cleveland terror plot: FBI makes arrest, says July 4 attack was planned
- Girl dies after inflatable trampoline bursts, sending her flying 20 feet into air
- VIDEO: Man completes record-setting swim across Lake Erie
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}