The Catholic Diocese of Greensburg removed a priest from service this week after an allegation was made against him dating back 50 years.
Priests across the diocese will announce to their congregations that The Rev. James W. Clark, who was assigned to several parishes in Uniontown and served as chaplain of Uniontown Hospital, was removed from those assignments after the diocese received the allegation on Thursday.
The diocese did not detail the nature of the allegation or who made it, but did say officials subsequently reported it to Childline – the state’s hotline to report possible abuse of children – and the district attorneys in Westmoreland and Fayette counties.
The allegation concerns events before Clark’s ordination, when he worked as a janitor at the former St. James School in Apollo, the diocese said. It was the first allegation the diocese had received about Clark.
Parishioners were encouraged to come forward with any information regarding the allegation.
