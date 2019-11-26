PITTSBURGH - Two men pleaded guilty to murder charges before a judge Tuesday morning related to the shooting death of a man in a parking garage 16 years ago.
The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said Marty Armstrong pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and will serve 25-to-50 years in prison. Lamont Fulton pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and received no further penalty on top of his15-to-30 year prison sentence.
Both men were involved with the shooting death of Michael Lahoff during an attempted robbery on the seventh floor of the Smithfield-Liberty parking garage.
Lahoff was left paralyzed from the neck down before he died from his injuries.
