PITTSBURGH - Days after losing part of his business in a fire on the Parkway East, the owner of Revival Chili plans to rebuild.
The food trailer burst into flames Friday afternoon during rush hour on the Parkway East inbound.
Nobody was hurt, but the fire shut down at least one lane of the interstate for around two hours.
It remains unclear what cause the fire.
The trailer is a total loss.
Why the owner believes the fire could have been much worse and how he plans on continuing to serve chili without a truck on Channel 11 News at 6.
