  • Food truck owner thankful no one was hurt during Parkway East blaze

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Days after losing part of his business in a fire on the Parkway East, the owner of Revival Chili plans to rebuild.

    The food trailer burst into flames Friday afternoon during rush hour on the Parkway East inbound. 

    Related Headlines

    Nobody was hurt, but the fire shut down at least one lane of the interstate for around two hours.

    It remains unclear what cause the fire.

    The trailer is a total loss.

    Why the owner believes the fire could have been much worse and how he plans on continuing to serve chili without a truck on Channel 11 News at 6.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories