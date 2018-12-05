  • Parkway East inbound to close for several days in late December

    PITTSBURGH - A days-long closure of the Parkway East inbound in Pittsburgh will go into effect at the end of December, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

    The closure will start at 6 a.m. Dec. 26 and last until two hours before the Steelers game at Heinz Field on Dec. 30. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

    All inbound traffic will be detoured between the Boulevard of the Allies and Grant Street.

