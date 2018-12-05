PITTSBURGH - A days-long closure of the Parkway East inbound in Pittsburgh will go into effect at the end of December, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The closure will start at 6 a.m. Dec. 26 and last until two hours before the Steelers game at Heinz Field on Dec. 30. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
All inbound traffic will be detoured between the Boulevard of the Allies and Grant Street.
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: PennDOT JUST ANNOUNCED a CLOSURE of the Parkway East Inbound between Christmas and New Year. All Inbound Traffic Will Detour Between the Blvd of the Allies and Grant Street. Detour Map to Follow. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/lOKyoSZ2gm— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) December 5, 2018
