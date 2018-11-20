Partial collapse forcing restrictions on local road

PORT VUE, Pa. - A partial collapse is forcing restrictions on a road in Port Vue.
Washington Boulevard is down to one alternating lane where the road is giving way at Dersam Street.
It is not immediately clear what is causing the road to buckle.
Rep. Bill Kortz posted Monday on Facebook that he is working with local officials and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to find a cause and solution.
