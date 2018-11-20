'I want to know why?' Sister of 19-year-old allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend speaks out

MUNHALL, Pa. - A Munhall family is still coming to terms after a 19-year-old woman was shot, according to police, at least 15 times by her ex-boyfriend.
Miranda Grimm-Gilarski died Saturday.
Police identify teen allegedly shot to death by boyfriend
Darian Abel, 20, is facing charges. The two of them had been in a tumultuous relationship.
