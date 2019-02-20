  • PAT bus with 15 passengers strikes row house after sliding on ice

    PITTSBURGH - A Port Authority bus struck a row house Wednesday morning amid icy road conditions in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood, officials said.

    The bus slid on ice while driving on Seneca Street, according to a Port Authority spokesperson. It then jackknifed and slid into the vacant row house.

    The spokesperson said the bus hit the building at a slow rate of speed.

    Fifteen passengers were aboard the bus, the driver said.

    No injuries were reported.

