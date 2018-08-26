PedalPGH helps support bicyclist and pedestrian safety while exploring Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - Bicyclists were up early Sunday morning for a ride through the city.
Pedal Pittsburgh' is the largest charity bike ride in Pennsylvania, a 25-year-old tradition that has raised more than $330,000 for bicycle and pedestrian advocacy in the city.
“We ride a lot at home. And we think it's a great event to come out and support while biking in Pittsburgh,” Scott Cochenour said while out with his son.
Jane Runyan works for Bike Pittsburgh, the ride’s sponsor. The company has organizes rides that range from 10 to 62 miles.
“Safety is really key. And so, our work makes sure that bicycle facilities like bike lanes are showing up to protect people as they are out and about,” she said.
