  • Pedestrian killed in crash on McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge

    Updated:

    A 71-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle on the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge on Wednesday night.

    Authorities confirmed the death in the crash that occurred after 6 p.m. on the span that connects routes 837 and 148 over the Monongahela River.

    According to police, a 76-year-old man was driving a conversion van when the 71-year-old man walked across the bridge in a poorly lit area.

    The driver of the van immediately stopped and tried to help the man according to police.

    Although the investigation is ongoing, officers don't suspect the driver was speeding or intoxicated.

    Stay with WPXI.com and Channel 11 News for updates on this breaking story.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories