Police searching for teen who went missing in Mt. Washington

PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for a teenager who has been missing since Tuesday night.
Nakhia Cochrane, 16, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Grandview Avenue in Mt. Washington, Pittsburgh police said. She may have gotten into the passenger side of a small, possibly red pickup truck parked on Grandview between Hallock and Olympia streets.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons detectives at 412-323-7141.
