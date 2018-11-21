  • Police searching for teen who went missing in Mt. Washington

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for a teenager who has been missing since Tuesday night.

    Nakhia Cochrane, 16, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Grandview Avenue in Mt. Washington, Pittsburgh police said. She may have gotten into the passenger side of a small, possibly red pickup truck parked on Grandview between Hallock and Olympia streets.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons detectives at 412-323-7141.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories