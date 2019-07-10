LIGONIER, Pa. - A pedestrian was killed Wednesday morning in Ligonier, police said.
The crash happened on North Market and East Church streets just after 9 a.m.
BREAKING —> Police confirm pedestrian killed in accident in Ligonier Borough — working to get more details as soon as possible #WPXI— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) July 10, 2019
Investigators said North Market Street is closed.
Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the crash scene. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Westmoreland County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Family says baby's life could have been saved if hospital maternity ward was open
- Man suspected in stabbing death of girlfriend’s 8-year-old son arrested
- Woman says she was temporarily removed from American Airlines flight to 'cover up' short romper
- VIDEO: Pipeline protest in Marshall Twp
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}