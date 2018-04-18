0 Penguins look ahead at Game 4 against the Flyers

Pittsburgh took a 2-1 lead with Sunday's 5-1 win, meaning a victory in Game 4 would send them back home with a chance to clinch the series and take a step toward their third straight Stanley Cup.

Already in trouble, the Flyers got bad news during Tuesday's practice when Radko Gudas and Sean Couturier collided. Anxiously awaiting for him to comment after the morning skate, Gudas said, “I’m not talking about Coots (Couturier).”

That ended his availability. Meanwhile, Couturier was in the building today but didn’t take part in the morning skate.

“He’s upset. It’s hockey. Stuff like that’s going to happen,” Flyers captain Claude Giroux said. “Just sucks right now.”

Dave Hakstol said all decisions on Couturier would be considered game-time decisions.

TRENDING NOW:

The Penguins, meanwhile, have injury issues of their own, as Patric Hornqvist is out with an upper body injury.

“Can’t really replace a guy like that,” Jake Guentzel said. “It’s gotta be by committee.”

Guentzel took Hornqvist’s spot with the top power play unit during Tuesday’s practice, so is that where we can find him during Game 4?

“If I get that chance just gotta try and do some of what he does,” Guentzel said. “Get that net front presence.”

Sidney Crosby is one point away from tying and two points away from breaking Mario Lemieux’s Penguins playoff points record of 172. Crosby is on a tear in Philadelphia and over his career, most recently posted a four-point night in a Game 3 win.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.