Penguins on Parade kicks off at Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium

PITTSBURGH - The penguins at took a trip outside today, and yes, it's just as adorable as ever.
Some people might say winter weather is "for the birds," and on Wednesday, those people were right.
The first Penguins on Parade of the season marched outside of the PPG Aquarium as snowflakes fell and temperatures stayed below freezing.
This was just a preview, however.
The penguins will make their winter march every Saturday and Sunday outside of the aquarium at 11:30 a.m., weather permitting.
Temperatures must be under 45 degrees for the penguins to participate.
“Our penguins love the parade. They are naturally curious birds and the opportunity to venture outside and see and hear so many new sights and sounds is great enrichment for them,“ said Jessica Ries, a penguin keeper at PPG Aquarium. “I think the penguins have as much fun as we do.”
"Penguins on Parade" is included with general admission into the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium.
Call ahead (412-665-3640) or visit www.pittsburghzoo.org to check for cancellations.
