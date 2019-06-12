  • One person killed in Penn Hills car crash, Saltsburg Road closed

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - At least one person is dead following a car crash in Penn Hills.

    The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Saltsburg Road near the McDonalds, and police said the man who died was crossing the road when he was hit by a car.

    Saltsburg Road was closed for more than an hour while police investigated.

    Police identified the victim as a 66-year-old man. The driver of the vehicle that hit him stopped and was talking to investigators.

    This is a breaking story. Channel 11's Gordon Loesch is heading to the scene NOW and will provide updates as they become available.

