PENN HILLS, Pa. - At least one person is dead following a car crash in Penn Hills.
The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Saltsburg Road near the McDonalds, and police said the man who died was crossing the road when he was hit by a car.
Saltsburg Road was closed for more than an hour while police investigated.
BREAKING: Saltsburg Rd is closed near the McDonald’s & Alcoma Plaza due to a fatal pedestrian accident #WPXI pic.twitter.com/jSrd6UXA0J— Juice (@WPXI_Juice) June 12, 2019
Police identified the victim as a 66-year-old man. The driver of the vehicle that hit him stopped and was talking to investigators.
This is a breaking story. Channel 11's Gordon Loesch is heading to the scene NOW and will provide updates as they become available.
