A Trafford mother has been desperately searching for answers since her daughter, Jessica Vecchiola, ended up dead in her home in February 2017.
Police say Vecchiola was assaulted after a road rage incident in Plum, and five days later she was found dead with an internal decapitation.
But her mother believes Vecchiola was assaulted again at her house, which ultimately lead to her death.
Now, with a new $13,000 reward, she is hoping financial incentive will motivate someone to come forward with answers.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca sat down with the victim’s mother and shares her search for just on 11 at 11.
