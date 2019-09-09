  • PennDOT testing digital license plates on 20 agency vehicles

    The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is testing digital license plates.

    Twenty state vehicles now have them.

    The plates will allow information like vehicle status and emergency alerts to be displayed in real time.

    Lawmakers would have to sign off on them before they become an option for the public.

